Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 00:46 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Red Bull's Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the end of the season.

McLaren's Sainz and Renault's Ricciardo, considered the leading contenders for one of the most coveted seats in the sport, were teammates of Dutch 22-year-old Verstappen at Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and Red Bull respectively. "The speculation was going on a bit, is he going to continue with Ferrari or not? Well, today it's out. He's not," Verstappen said in an Instagram Q&A with former racer David Coulthard for team sponsor Puma.

"I guess also very soon we'll find out who the replacement is going to be. It's definitely not me, I can tell you. I'm at Red Bull," added Verstappen, whose contract runs to the end of 2023. Asked whether he thought Vettel's replacement would be the Italian or Spanish-sounding name, Verstappen replied: "I think it's not going to be the Italian-sounding name... it's just a guess, we'll have to wait and see."

Both Ricciardo and Sainz, already on his third team at the age of 25 after a stint at Renault before McLaren, are both out of contract at the end of the season.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Greece: 2 migrants on eastern island test positive for virus

Greek officials said Tuesday they have registered the first cases of the new coronavirus in two migrants on an eastern island after they arrived from Turkey last week and were placed in a special quarantine facility. They said the two asylu...

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including an investment from former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis.Sleeper is the one plat...

Air India, AI Express operate 14 inbound, outbound flights on Day 6 of Vande Bharat Mission

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per data...

Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch

Boston Uprising off-tank Thomas brussen Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch play Tuesday. Ive decided to take a break from Overwatch, the 19-year-old Dutch player wrote in a TwitLonger post. Ive thought about it for a while and its b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020