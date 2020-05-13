Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hodgson has no fears over Premier League return despite virus

PTI | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:05 IST
Hodgson has no fears over Premier League return despite virus

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is ready to take part in the Premier League's proposed restart during the coronavirus crisis despite being in the vulnerable age group. Hodgson is the oldest manager in Premier League history at 72, potentially putting the former England coach in danger if he contracts the virus.

But Hodgson said he had no fears about getting back to work if the Premier League stick to their plan to let clubs start training next week. Asked if he would be able to return, Hodgson told beIN SPORTS: "Yes. No concerns. Age is age. It's how you feel really. Your age doesn't necessarily relate to your fitness or how you're feeling, or your capacity to do a job." Hodgson, whose long managerial career has included stints at Liverpool and Inter Milan, said he had used the enforced break since the Premier League was suspended in March to work on his fitness.

"So I have no qualms whatsoever," he said. "When I'm called back to work I shall be very happy to go back to work." Several Premier League players have expressed concern about putting themselves and their families at risk. Newcastle defender Danny Rose and Manchester City stars Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are among the players to go public with worries about being forced back into action too soon.

Hodgson said he and Palace chairman Steve Parish would not have a problem if any of his players did not want to return to work before they felt completely safe. "This is going to be a matter for the individual and a matter for the club at the end of the day," Hodgson said.

"I would be very surprised, knowing my club and Steve Parish as I do, that he would not be sympathetic to a player that came and said: 'Look, I have serious reservations about playing'.".

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-India Govt To Provide 500 Bln Rupees Liquidity Via Tax Rate Reduction

May 13 Reuters - INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE 500 BILLION RUPEES LIQUIDITY VIA TDSTCS RATE REDUCTION INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL PARTLY FINANCE STIMULUS THROUGH THE ANNOUNCED INCREASED BORROWING PROGRAMM...

Soccer-Norwich say relegation and promotion must be decided on the pitch

Premier League clubs should be relegated only if both of the top two divisions restart and complete the season, the sporting director of bottom side Norwich City said on Wednesday. The Canaries are six points below the safety line with nine...

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How coronavirus cleared Southeast Asia's traffic jams

Strict lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on commerce to curb the novel coronavirus in Southeast Asian countries brought a rare respite from the transport mayhem that is the norm in some of the worlds most congested cities. Data fr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fear of coronavirus second wave stalks stock markets

Global stocks fell on Wednesday as fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections gripped financial markets.Investors, many facing steep losses caused by the pandemic-driven shakeout in assets over the past few months, have also had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020