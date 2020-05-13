Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essential that we act with full responsibility: Marco Reus on Bundesliga resumption

As the Bundesliga is set to return to action this month, Borussia Dortmund's captain Marco Reus said although he is delighted over the resumption of the league, it is essential that everybody acts with 'full responsibility'.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:19 IST
Essential that we act with full responsibility: Marco Reus on Bundesliga resumption
Borussia Dortmund's captain Marco Reus. Image Credit: ANI

As the Bundesliga is set to return to action this month, Borussia Dortmund's captain Marco Reus said although he is delighted over the resumption of the league, it is essential that everybody acts with 'full responsibility'. ''All of us players have missed being able to do our job. So, of course, I'm delighted about the decision to allow the Bundesliga to restart. We're seeing the same thing across various sectors of the economy: ideas are being developed to allow public life to resume, step by step, and as sensibly as possible," the club's official website quoted Reus as saying.

"We've been given a chance, and it's essential that we all act with full responsibility. Professional footballers are normal people; we have our flaws like everyone else. But we should all know that people are now scrutinising us more intensely than ever before. That's entirely reasonable," he added. The coronavirus pandemic had brought all football leagues to a standstill. However, the German Football Association (DFL) announced that Bundesliga will resume from May 16.

The 30-year-old said there is a 'very high probability' that everyone involved will remain healthy as there are an extensive testing regimes and hygiene measures in place. "With regards to the medical plan developed for professional football: there are never any guarantees when it comes to health, and we are obviously no exception. Nonetheless, in light of the extensive testing regime and the hygiene measures in place, there is a very high probability that everyone involved will remain healthy," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Ignoring social distancing, protesters mock Hong Kong leader Lam on her birthday

Hundreds of protesters gathered in shopping malls across Hong Kong on Wednesday, flouting coronavirus-related social distancing rules to mock unpopular Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her birthday. Police, both in riot gear and plainclothes, ...

NMDC reduces iron ore prices by 400 per tonne

Hyderabad, May 13 PTI NMDC limited has reduced the prices of iron ore both Lumps and Fines by Rs 400 per tonne and DRCLO DR Calibrated Lump Ore by Rs 470 per tonne, the miner said on Wednesday. Earlier on April 4, NMDC had reduced the price...

Rajasthan records five more COVID-19 deaths; toll rises to 120

Rajasthan recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking their number to 120 as 151 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the state, the Health Department said. With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 4,27...

642 'Shramik Special' trains run so far, around 8 lakh migrants ferried home

The Railways has operated 642 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying home eight lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Of these, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020