Injured Dembele returns to Barca training ground

Injured Dembele returns to Barca training groundPTI | Madrid | Updated: 14-05-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 09:42 IST
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will be able to continue his recovery from a hamstring injury at the club's training ground after passing a test for coronavirus, the Spanish champions announced. Dembele underwent surgery on his troublesome right hamstring in February, when Barca said the Frenchman would be out for around six months.
He had initially sustained the tear in November but suffered a relapse on February 3 after returning to training. "Ousmane Dembele returned to the Ciutat Esportiva this Wednesday after passing the mandatory test to continue with his recovery from the rupture suffered in his right hamstring," a club statement read.
The statement was accompanied by a picture of the 23-year-old wearing a protective mask and gloves, while giving a thumbs up as he arrived. Dembele joined Barcelona in a deal worth up to 147 million euros ($160.5 million) from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 but his time in Spain has been ravaged by injury.
He has managed only 35 La Liga starts for Barca in his three seasons at the club. Barcelona returned to training last Friday. Players are carrying out work individually ahead of La Liga's potential return on June 12.
