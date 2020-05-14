Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players free to opt-out after cricket returns, says Jos Buttler

As the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have started working on plans to resume cricket after the coronavirus pandemic suspended the game, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler said players will be given an option to opt-out from any tour or match if they feel uncomfortable as safety is paramount.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:56 IST
Players free to opt-out after cricket returns, says Jos Buttler
England batsman Jos Buttler. Image Credit: ANI

As the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have started working on plans to resume cricket after the coronavirus pandemic suspended the game, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler said players will be given an option to opt-out from any tour or match if they feel uncomfortable as safety is paramount. Buttler lauded board's officials for keeping transparency with players and respecting individual decisions, irrespective of circumstances.

"I think that's been made clear from Ash and Gurj and Nick Pierce, who have all been great at communicating with us, that the safety of the players is going to be paramount to any cricket being played and if you don't feel comfortable then that is your own decision," ESPNcricinfo quoted Buttler as saying. "I think it'd be very fair to say that if someone had reservations about playing, or didn't feel comfortable for certain reasons, be that affecting their family or however that looks, I think in these times that wouldn't be held against you," he added.

West Indies are expected to be England's first opponents, with a planned three-Test series being pushed back into July, and it has been reported that their players would be given the option of declining a spot on the tour. "I'm sure they've been having discussions. Individually, it'll look different for each and every player and I'm sure all those voices will be heard. I think it would be completely natural to have some apprehension and anxiety about it and lots of questions to ask," Buttler said.

In 2016-17, Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales both declined to tour Bangladesh due to security concerns and Buttler captained the team in Morgan's absence. "In similar situations, like going to Bangladesh, you talk it over with your family a lot, you talk as players and I think you just have to come to a decision that's right for you. I'm sure no player would be under pressure to do something they didn't want to do," Buttler said.

"I know that's been made clear to England players - if you feel uncomfortable about anything you can speak to the doctors, speak to Ash, and you're not being forced into anything you don't want to do. So, ultimately, it'll come down to you as a player and of course they'll be having those discussions about what it looks like to them as a side," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Fatalities increase to 35 with two more deaths in

With two more deaths, COVID-19 related fatalities rose to 35 in Karnataka, where 22 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 981, the Health Department said on Thursday. Among the two dec...

Honest efforts needed to implement govt measures at ground-level: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday called for immediate and honest efforts to ensure that steps taken by the Centre to mitigate the problems of people hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown reach the ground-level. The former UP chief ...

8 migrant workers killed, 55 injured in road accident in MP

Eight migrant workers were killed and nearly 55 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling collided with a bus near Guna town in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Earlier, police said the migrant wor...

Burundi expels national WHO head amid COVID-19 outbreak

Burundi has expelled the national head of the World Health Organisation WHO, according to a letter written by the countrys foreign minister, which gave no reason.Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Burundi is in the middle of campaigns for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020