Left Menu
Development News Edition

European cross-country champ Fsiha cops four-year doping ban

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:15 IST
European cross-country champ Fsiha cops four-year doping ban

European cross-country champion Robel Fsiha of Sweden has been banned for four years after "artificial testosterone" was found in his sample, the Swedish anti-doping authorities said Thursday. "We have decided that Robel Fsiha is suspended for four years from February 5, 2020 until February 4, 2024," Ake Thimfors, president of the Swedish anti-doping board, told AFP.

Fsiha, a 24-year-old of Eritrean origin, has until June 1 to appeal the ban. Having arrived as a refugee in Sweden in 2013, Fsiha started running internationally for his adopted country at the end of 2018, and won the European crown a year later, last December in Lisbon.

Fsiha underwent a doping control when at a training camp in Ethiopia on November 25, 2019 -- just two weeks before his European triumph. He told Swedish media he had taken a cough medicine, saying he was "saddened" by the ban. AFP SSC SSC

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Mourinho 'desperate' for Premier League return

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he is desperate for the return of Premier League action despite mounting concerns about the English top-flights restart plans. Several stars including Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose have g...

Typhoon hits Philippines as some places see pandemic relief

A typhoon that slammed into the Philippines on Thursday forced a risky evacuation for tens of thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic, while New Zealand and Japan were among countries to relax restrictions as the virus is brough...

SIA reports first loss in 48 years due to steep drop in passenger traffic amid COVID-19

Singapore Airlines SIA on Thursday reported a net loss of 212 million Singapore dollars USD 149.30 million, the national carriers first annual net loss in its 48-year history, after the coronavirus pandemic crippled air travel globally. In ...

167 passengers go missing from train bringing migrants to Haridwar

As many as 167 passengers of a special train bringing migrants to Haridwar from Gujarats Surat have gone missing, causing concern among officials here. The number of passengers who deboarded the train here does not match with the list of pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020