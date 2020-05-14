Left Menu
Tour of Britain postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

As the world continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic, Tour of Britain on Thursday decided to postpone its forthcoming edition.

Tour of Britain . Image Credit: ANI

As the world continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic, Tour of Britain on Thursday decided to postpone its forthcoming edition. Tour of Britain was scheduled to take place from September 6 to September 13.

"Following detailed consultations with British Cycling, regional stakeholders, sponsors and partners of the race, organisers of the Tour of Britain have decided to postpone the forthcoming edition of the Tour of Britain (6-13 September), with all parties in agreement on this course of action," Tour of Britain said in a statement. The statement further said that the 2021 Tour of Britain will use the route planned for 2020.

"The exciting route planned for September 2020, featuring the first-ever visit to Cornwall and an overall finish in the city of Aberdeen, will instead take place in the race's September 2021 position," the statement read. "...By moving this year's planned route to September 2021 our venues and partners will be able to enjoy a full 12-month build-up to the race and once conditions allow we look forward to engaging communities across all eight stages, from Penzance to Aberdeen, which we are sure will make the 2021 Tour of Britain a wonderful occasion for all and part of our continued pledge to make Britain a great cycling nation," it added.

The provisional dates for the 2021 Tour of Britain are September 5 to September 12 and will be confirmed in the coming months by the sport's governing body the UCI. (ANI)

