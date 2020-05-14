Left Menu
National Games: SAG targets August for completion of all infrastructure works

Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) Executive Director V.M. Prabhu Desai said that they are targeting August 2020 for completion of all the infrastructure works for the 36th National Games.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju during unveiling of mascot for the Goa 2020 National Games on January 31. . Image Credit: ANI

Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) Executive Director V.M. Prabhu Desai said that they are targeting August 2020 for completion of all the infrastructure works for the 36th National Games. "As far as the infrastructure works are concerned, a report has been sent to the IOA, copied to you, and we are targeting August 2020 for completion of all works," Desai said in a mail written to Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) Chairman Mukesh Kumar.

Desai further stated that "all required formalities for crucial sports equipment that was to be imported have been completed. The rest of the equipment are to be domestically procured, the processes are much easier and can be operated with a fixed window period." The games are scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 4 in Goa.

The country is currently fighting against coronavirus and the Goa government, on April 28, sought clarification from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) regarding the "future course of action" for hosting of 36th National Games. (ANI)

