The following are the top stories at 2105 hours: SPO-AWARDS-SHOOT-2ND LD NOMINATIONS NRAI nominates Anjum Moudgil for Khel Ratna, Jaspal for Dronacharya Award By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has nominated ace shooter Anjum Moudgil for the Khel Ratna -- the country's highest sporting honour -- while recommending Jaspal Rana for the Dronacharya Award for the second year in a row. SPO-BOX-PANGHAL Son of soil: Boxing champ Amit Panghal speaks up for distraught farmers By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) For India's Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Panghal, the lockdown hasn't been about just staying fit and enjoying time with family, it has also opened his eyes to the plight of "distraught" farmers in his village and he is appealing for government help.

SPO-CRI-LOCKDOWN-DHUMAL If govt eases restrictions, players can start skill-based training post May 18: Dhumal By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Top cricketers might start skill-based outdoor training after May 18 if restrictions are eased in the fourth phase of the national lockdown, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI on Thursday while talking about a roadmap to resume the sport. SPO-HOCK-MINISTER-LD MEETING Homesick hockey players request Rijiju to restart training, minister assures controlled resumption New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Lack of training is an obvious concern but India's hockey players are also feeling homesick and they made that known to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who assured them of a "controlled" resumption of practice soon in an online interaction on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-DU PLESSIS-DHONI Dhoni's incredible gut feeling is his biggest strength: Du Plessis New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an unconventional and unique leader, whose biggest strength is his incredible gut feeling, says his Chennai Super Kings teammate Faf du Plessis. SPO-CRI-DU PLESSIS-WC Du Plessis suggests two-week isolation period for players before and after T20 WC New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Veteran South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has proposed a two-week isolation period for players before and after the T20 World Cup as a way to stage the event as per schedule later this year.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT Long-term goals put you under stress, I prefer short-term targets: Rohit Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Emphasising that long term goals can put stress and pressure on a player, star India opener Rohit Sharma says he prefers short term goals and would continue with the same strategy in future. SPO-BOX-AIBA-BFI BFI to pay up part of outstanding international dues by May 20; AIBA threatens suspension on delay New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Faced with the wrath of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) for non-payment of dues, India's national federation will be shelling out USD 120,000 by May 20 after being threatened with suspension by the world body.

SPO-CRI-DHAWAN It's not like I don't want to face fast bowlers, asserts Dhawan New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Opener Shikhar Dhawan has asserted that he can very well take on the fast bowlers but at the same time conceded that he doesn't want to face the innings' first ball whenever a pacer starts the proceedings. SPO-CRI-ARCHER Archer calls for "crowd simulation" at closed door matches London, May 14 (PTI) World Cup-winning England pacer Jofra Archer has suggested playing audio of crowd noise to create a "realistic" atmosphere if cricket resumes behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-HOCK-BALBIR-HEALTH Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior suffers two more cardiac arrests, remains critical Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior has suffered two more cardiac arrests and he continues to be critical, his maternal grandson Kabir said, giving an update on his health condition on Thursday. SPO-CRI-MISBAH Misbah defends axing of senior pacers from central contracts list Karachi, May 14 (PTI) Pakistan's head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has defended the axing of senior pacers Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Aamir and Hasan Ali from the new central contracts list.

SPO-CRI-AKHTAR-ICC Akhtar accuses ICC of bias after being trolled by apex body Karachi, May 14 (PTI) The flamboyant Shoaib Akhtar has accused the ICC of "throwing neutrality out of window" after being trolled by the apex body for claiming that he can even now dismiss Australian run-machine Steve Smith in a jiffy. SPO-CRI-WARNE Success after 1993's 'ball of the century' split me into two people: Warne Melbourne, May 14 (PTI) Australian spin legend Shane Warne says the success that came with his 'ball of the century' in 1993 split him into two people and his habit of living in the moment without thinking about consequences often landed him in trouble which embarrassed his family.