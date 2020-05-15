Marlins reportedly begin furloughs

Between 90 and 100 baseball operations employees are being furloughed by the Miami Marlins beginning June 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to multiple reports, 40 percent of baseball operations staff will be affected, but health benefits are being maintained through October.

Furlough evaluations of those impacted are planned every month. If baseball returns as planned in July, many of those employees could return on at least a limited basis. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter announced to the franchise he was forgoing his salary during the pandemic. Several members of Marlins' executive staff agreed to take pay cuts.

MLB approved a plan for teams to manage their own staffing concerns starting in May, including pay cuts and furloughs, to navigate the uncertainty economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.