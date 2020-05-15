CB Ryan: Considering Jets, but no deal yet

Free agent cornerback Logan Ryan said Thursday that it would make "a lot of sense" for him to sign with the New York Jets, but no deal is in place as he continues to explore options. The New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the Jets believed they would sign Ryan -- one of the top remaining players on the market -- to a one-year deal.

Ryan, a Rutgers product from nearby Berlin, N.J., said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that he likes the possibility of a homecoming but is not committing to it yet. "The Jets, I mean, it makes a lot of sense because I'm from the area," he said. "I went to Rutgers, 20 minutes from there, so I'm familiar with the area. I'm blue-collar. That's how I grew up.

"That would make sense for sure, but ... I'm trying to do what's best for my family and everything like that. Obviously, there's a lot of rumors out there. I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed. We'll see." ESPN reported later Thursday that Ryan is also drawing interest from the Miami Dolphins, whose head coach, Brian Flores, was with the New England Patriots during Ryan's tenure there from 2013-16.

The Dolphins have already added cornerback Byron Jones on a record-setting contract and drafted Auburn corner Noah Igbinoghene in the first round this offseason. They gave cornerback Xavien Howard his own massive extension last May. Ryan, 29, said earlier this week on a podcast with former Patriots teammates Devin and Jason McCourty that he had wanted to return to the Titans, even on a one-year deal after he initially went unsigned in free agency.

"I said, ‘Hey, look I'm willing to come back and work with the team with a one-year deal to earn the right for an extension or earn the right to go back to free agency next year, and I just want my salary what I made last year,'" Ryan said."... I said I wanted to keep that thing going, but they weren't really interested in that." Ryan had four interceptions, 18 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks and 113 tackles last season, setting career highs in every category but interceptions (five in 2013). He made $10 million in 2019 in the final year of a three-year, $30 million contract with Tennessee.

"We'll see what happens (with the Jets)," Ryan said. "I'm also open to, what, 30 other franchises, except for the Titans. They're the only one I've ruled out thus far. I'm completely open for business." --Field Level Media