Ex-player, manager Howe hospitalized with COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 08:52 IST
Former major league player and manager Art Howe is hospitalized in intensive care due to the coronavirus, he told Houston television station KPRC 2 on Thursday. Howe, 73, said he experienced virus symptoms starting on May 3, and a subsequent test confirmed he had COVID-19 on May 5.

After initially having chills, he began dealing with "total fatigue" and a loss of the sense of taste. "Never experienced anything like it before," Howe told KPRC 2.

When his symptoms intensified, Howe was taken by an ambulance to the hospital on Tuesday. Howe added that he can't be released until he is fever-free for 24 hours. Howe said his health is improving, albeit slowly. Regarding eating, Howe told KPRC 2, "My taste buds still aren't there. I know I should eat but nothing at all makes you want to eat."

Howe began his major league playing career with the Pirates, playing for Pittsburgh in 1974 and '75. An infielder, he played the next seven years with the Houston Astros, then appeared for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1984 and '85. In 891 career games, Howe hit .260 with a .329 on-base percentage, a .379 slugging percentage, 43 homers and 293 RBIs.

He began his managerial career with the Astros in 1989, and he spent five years on the bench in Houston, never leading the team to a finish higher than third place in the division. Howe managed the Athletics from 1996-2002, taking Oakland to the postseason in each of his final three seasons. The 2002 A's posted a then-American League-record 20-game winning streak. He also managed the New York Mets to two losing seasons in 2003 and '04.

He compiled a 1,129-1,137 regular-season record (.498) and a 6-9 mark (.400) in the playoffs. --Field Level Media

