Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar wanted for armed robbery

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 08:59 IST
New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are wanted by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department on charges of armed robbery with a firearm after an alleged incident at a party late Wednesday night. According to affidavits posted online by the Miramar PD, Baker is facing eight total counts -- four each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Warrants have been issued for both men.

Shortly before midnight, according to the affidavits, Baker and Dunbar were among a group of people at a house party, where attendees were playing video games, playing cards and gambling. At some point, an argument allegedly erupted at the card table, at which point Baker and Dunbar both brandished guns and robbed attendees of money and personal belongings. According to a witness, a third person -- identified only as wearing a red mask -- also took part in the robbery.

That witness claimed that as he walked into the house and the robbery was in progress, Baker directed the person in the red mask to shoot the witness. The witness was not shot, but he alleged that the person in the red mask took $800 in cash and an $18,000 Rolex watch from the witness. Among the other items taken from the other three alleged victims were nearly $12,000 in cash and watches ranging in value from $600 to $25,000.

The three men then allegedly escaped in three separate vehicles -- a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. According to the affidavit, one witness was "under the impression (the robbery) was planned out ... because the vehicles (used in the getaway) were later pre-positioned to expedite an immediate departure from the area."

Another of the attendees claimed he had known both Baker and Dunbar since they were children and because of this he was not threatened nor were any valuables taken from him. He claimed he was able to speak with Baker on a cell phone after the three alleged perpetrators left the house, but when detective Mark Moretti, who filled out the affidavit, attempted to speak to Baker, "Baker refused to speak to me and immediately terminated the call." The Giants issued a statement after the issuing of the arrest warrant: "We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time."

The Seahawks put out a statement that read, "We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities." The NFL subsequently stated that it was aware of the incident but would make no other comment yet.

The Giants selected Baker, 22, in the first round (30th overall) out of Georgia in 2019. The Miami native had 61 tackles, two tackles for loss and eight pass defenses in 16 games (15 starts) as a rookie. Seattle acquired Dunbar, 27, from the Washington Redskins in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

The Miami native and former Florida Gator played five seasons with the Redskins after they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015. In 58 career games (25 starts), Dunbar has 150 tackles (three for loss), a sack, nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups. Last season was perhaps his best, with a career-high four interceptions in 11 games. Dunbar actually took part in the Seahawks' conference call with media members Thursday.

--Field Level Media

