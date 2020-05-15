Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cancellation of Comrades Marathon due to COVID-19 welcomed

Sports committee welcomes cancellation of Comrades Marathon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:54 IST
Cancellation of Comrades Marathon due to COVID-19 welcomed
KZN Athletics Administrator Jay Reddy urged athletes to not succumb to despair, disappointment, and acceptance that they are victims of this pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

The Select Committee on Education, Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture has welcomed the decision to cancel the 2020 edition of the Comrades Marathon, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee Chairperson, Elleck Nchabeleng, said given the latest figures of positive cases in the country, and that KwaZulu-Natal is among the four provinces recording the highest positive cases, the right decision was taken.

"The committee welcomes the cancellation and believes it is in the interest of participants at heart. Any possible interventions and steps should be taken to ensure that the virus spread is contained. The urge to continue with the season among many sporting codes is understandable, but that should not be at the expense of the athletes," Nchabeleng said.

The Comrades Marathon is run annually in June in KwaZulu-Natal. The race had initially been postponed to September due to the lockdown. However, the race has since been cancelled.

The long, arduous decision to make

Making the announcement on the cancellation of the Comrades Marathon on Thursday, Athletics South Africa (ASA) President, Aleck Skhosana said that cancelling what would have been the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon was a "long and arduous decision to make."

"With the race's rich history, its powerful nation-building attributes and contribution towards social cohesion, as well as its immense economic impact, it would have been premature to rush into an outright cancellation sooner. However, we believe we have jointly arrived at the correct decision to protect the health and safety of all concerned as well as the lives of our fellow South Africans," Skhosana said.

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) Board, Chairperson, Cheryl Winn said they had hoped to postpone the race to a date not later than the end of September (owing to climatic conditions), but with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating and anticipated to peak in the coming months, there is no telling what is yet to come.

"As CMA, it is incumbent upon us to prioritise the health, safety and well-being of our athletes, volunteers and stakeholders and therefore lamentably we will not be staging this year's edition of the country's leading road running event.

"It is with profound sadness and regret that the CMA Board, in conjunction with ASA and KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), had to make this decision. We do so with the knowledge that it will come as a great disappointment to thousands of Comrades runners, who together with us at CMA, have been holding out hope that the race would somehow proceed," Winn said.

Disappointment

KZN Athletics Administrator Jay Reddy urged athletes to not succumb to despair, disappointment, and acceptance that they are victims of this pandemic.

"Let us rather celebrate that as athletes and other role players, we are sacrificing one of our major races in the knowledge that we are serving the interests of humanity. As KZNA we stand united in our endeavour to overcome the devastating consequences of this disease."

"We call upon all our members and associates to engage in strategies to address the broader issues of the environment and the pressing needs of our people in the true spirit of the Comrades. We urge our athletes to continue to observe the COVID-19 regulations, engage in acting responsibly, and take every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus," Reddy said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Press Council of India asks for report from Delhi Police chief over questioning of scribe

The Press Council of India on Friday expressed concern over the alleged threat of criminal prosecution and questioning of an English daily journalist by the Delhi police and asked its commissioner to submit a report on the matter. In a stat...

Chris Pratt jokes dishes on having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy

With a new baby on the way, American actor Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzeneggers pregnancy. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star recently sat down for a virtual chat with Extra, where he addressed his life ...

Ahmedabad Mayor flags off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel on Friday flagged off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening of people in densely populated areas in the city. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, Seeing the current situation of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, government has given us 4...

Filatex India resumes production at Dadra plant

Supplies yarn to fabric manufacturers for manufacturing of PPE kitsMumbai, May 15, 2020 Filatex India Ltd., a leading player in manmade fibers, has resumed partial operations at its Dadra plant to meet the urgent requirement of yarns that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020