Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers: Witnesses say Baker, Dunbar didn't commit robbery

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 08:45 IST
Lawyers: Witnesses say Baker, Dunbar didn't commit robbery

Lawyers for Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar said Friday that witnesses signed affidavits maintaining that the two NFL players took no part in an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday night in Miramar, Fla. Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, and Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants. Baker, 22, faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar, 27, faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

However, Michael Grieco, Dunbar's attorney, and Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, maintain the players' innocence, citing statements both say they have received from people on the scene. "I want to thank @miramarpd for being professional in regards to surrendering and issues with the case," Cohen wrote in a post on Instagram. "We understand that the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time. We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client. ... We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgment.

"I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges." Grieco told multiple media outlets that even his office received the statements from "star witnesses recanting within 48 hours" what they had told Miramar police, the police were still requiring Dunbar to turn himself in on the charges.

"I have never in my career seen a police department so excited about arresting a celebrity," the lawyer said. Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues disputed that claim while speaking with the Miami Herald. She said that four alleged victims and one witness identified Dunbar under oath.

"If any of them have changed their stories, we would welcome them to come back to the Miramar police station for a new statement," Rues told the Herald. She added that the police department didn't do anything out of the ordinary in the case because celebrities were involved.

Grieco said that Baker and Dunbar, both born in South Florida, are not close. The Seahawks, Giants and the NFL issued statements Thursday acknowledging awareness of the case while providing no further details.

Dunbar was acquired by the Seahawks from the Redskins in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. He entered the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015. In 58 career games (25 starts), Dunbar has 150 tackles (three for loss), a sack, nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups. Last season, he recorded a career-high four interceptions in 11 games. Baker, 22, was drafted by the Giants in the first round (30th overall) out of Georgia in 2019. He had 61 tackles, two tackles for loss and eight pass defenses in 16 games (15 starts) as a rookie.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon says 'appropriate' executive to be available, as US panel calls on Bezos to testify

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would make an appropriate executive available to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee to testify about allegations related to how the company uses third-party sellers data.The panel had call...

SRK pens down lessons he learnt from lockdown

As the country approaches towards the end of the third edition of COVID-19 induced lockdown, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on late Friday penned down his key takeaways from the lockdown. The Om Shanti Om posted his lessons from the lockdown on hi...

24 migrant labourers killed, 36 injured in truck collision in Uttar Pradesh

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Both the trucks ...

Report: Google facing onslaught of antitrust cases in US

Federal and state regulators in the U.S. are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits alleging Google has abused its dominance of online search and advertising to stifle competition and and boost its profits, according to a report published Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020