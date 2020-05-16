Left Menu
Playing without crowds will be pretty similar to county cricket, says James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson reckons that playing international cricket behind closed doors will be similar playing to county cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 09:14 IST
England pacer James Anderson . Image Credit: ANI

England pacer James Anderson reckons that playing international cricket behind closed doors will be similar playing to county cricket. Anderson was doing an Instagram Live session with England teammate Stuart Broad and it was then that Anderson decided to talk about playing cricket behind closed doors.

"It is quite easy to play in front of a big crowd because of the intensity, you have to be on top of your game. If there are no people then you have to try and find your own energy and intensity from somewhere. To be honest, it will be pretty similar to county cricket," Anderson told Broad during the session. "It is exciting we are actually talking about the possibility of playing cricket this summer. There are concerns but there is no way we will play without those concerns being talked about. I think as long as everything is in place with safety concerns then I will be pretty comfortable playing," he added.

On Thursday, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed that the men's team will return to individual skills-based training, beginning from next week under "strict" protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. The board said by utilising venues across the country for individual sessions, it will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff as set out by the Government's elite sport return to training guidance.

"The ECB's plan has been designed in line with the Government's guidance, and we will continue to ensure we comply with their regulations as it develops," ECB said in a statement. After a two-week period, once the bowlers have reached their desired loading efforts, dedicated batsmen and wicketkeepers will start their respective training programmes on an individual basis.

The ECB has already stated that no form of cricket will be played in the UK till July 1. However, the board is looking at playing a Test series against West Indies behind closed doors in the month of July. Currently, all cricket action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England was slated to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in March this year, but it was postponed due to Covid-19. (ANI)

