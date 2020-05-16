Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli is 'freakshow', Smith doesn't even come close to him: Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has picked Virat Kohli over both Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Smith.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 09:32 IST
Kohli is 'freakshow', Smith doesn't even come close to him: Kevin Pietersen
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has picked Virat Kohli over both Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Smith. Pietersen opted to go for Kohli due to the Indian skipper's chasing record in the limited-overs format.

The former England skipper was doing an Instagram session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa. When asked to pick one between Kohli and Smith, Pietersen replied: "Kohli is a freakshow, his record chasing winning games for India with the amount of pressure he lives under, Smith does not even come close to him".

While choosing one between Kohli and Tendulkar, Pietersen once again cited the chasing record of the current Indian skipper. "Again, Virat because of his chasing numbers. His chasing numbers are frightening, he averages more than 80 when it comes to chasing, he consistently wins games for India, he keeps on turning the numbers, and this matters to me as to how many games you win for your country," Pietersen said.

The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin have kept on growing and many have picked the current the Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar. Tendulkar managed to call time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.

Currently, Steve Smith is at the top of the ICC Test match rankings while Kohli is positioned at the second place. When it comes to ODIs, Kohli holds the top spot, while Smith does not even feature in the top ten. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan kills wife, 2 children in Allahabad

New Delhi, May 16 PTI&#160;A CRPF jawan posted at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot dead his wife and two children on Saturday, officials said. They said the incident was reported from the Group Centre of the force in Allahabad earl...

As Australia slowly relaxes lockdown, Victoria battles COVID-19 clusters

Struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus while the rest of Australia has begun relaxing a two-month lockdown, Victoria state on Saturday reported 11 new cases, including some linked to known clusters at a meat factory and a McDonald...

Rugby-Women players worry whether game will return as NZ Super Rugby gears up

While New Zealands Super Rugby players are preparing to return to their teams on Monday before a domestic competition starts next month, the countrys elite women players are concerned at a lack of clarity on whether they will play at all th...

Liquor delivery only within municipal limits in Thane district

Home delivery of liquor will be allowed only within the limits of various municipalities in Maharashtras Thane district, barring containment zones in these areas, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday. Thane district coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020