Steve Smith's Legacy Battle: Overcoming the 'Sandpaper Gate' Trauma

Steve Smith reflects on the 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal that tainted Australian cricket. He discusses the anxiety triggered by the incident and how it impacted his career and image. As Smith prepares for another series in South Africa, he revisits one of the darkest periods of his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:11 IST
Steve Smith's Legacy Battle: Overcoming the 'Sandpaper Gate' Trauma
Steve Smith (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Australian cricket icon Steve Smith recently revealed his ongoing struggles with anxiety when facing cameras, a residual effect of the infamous 2018 South Africa tour, during which he was embroiled in a significant ball-tampering scandal that saw him banned from the sport for a year.

In what became known as 'Sandpaper Gate', Smith, alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, faced severe penalties from Cricket Australia for tampering with the ball during the series against South Africa. The scandal not only cost Smith his captaincy but also left a lasting impact on Australia's sporting image.

Speaking to CODE Sports, Smith expressed how the scandalous events have led to a fear of cameras, as the flashes serve as a reminder of the ordeal. Despite the challenges, Smith has returned as a pivotal figure in the Australian cricket team, performing admirably in subsequent series against South Africa.

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