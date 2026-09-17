Steve Smith's Legacy Battle: Overcoming the 'Sandpaper Gate' Trauma

Australian cricket icon Steve Smith recently revealed his ongoing struggles with anxiety when facing cameras, a residual effect of the infamous 2018 South Africa tour, during which he was embroiled in a significant ball-tampering scandal that saw him banned from the sport for a year.

In what became known as 'Sandpaper Gate', Smith, alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, faced severe penalties from Cricket Australia for tampering with the ball during the series against South Africa. The scandal not only cost Smith his captaincy but also left a lasting impact on Australia's sporting image.

Speaking to CODE Sports, Smith expressed how the scandalous events have led to a fear of cameras, as the flashes serve as a reminder of the ordeal. Despite the challenges, Smith has returned as a pivotal figure in the Australian cricket team, performing admirably in subsequent series against South Africa.