Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF president interacts with national team players via video conference

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel joined National Team players across all age-groups on Friday via a video conference to get a feel of their well-being during the coronavirus induced lockdown phase.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 09:43 IST
AIFF president interacts with national team players via video conference
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel joined National Team players across all age-groups on Friday via a video conference to get a feel of their well-being during the coronavirus induced lockdown phase. National men's team players including captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Anirudh Thapa and Amrinder Singh were in attendance along with Bala Devi, Aditi Chauhan, and Dangmei Grace from the women's senior team. Players from Indian Arrows, U-16 and U-17 boy's national teams and also from U-17 Women's World Cup squad also attended the meeting.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF and Abhishek Yadav, Director national teams were also present. The players briefed the president about "adhering to the respective schedules from the technical staff," and about "staying safe at home with family," and "picking up new indoor hobbies." The president spoke individually to all the players, encouraging them to "stay ready" as and when footballing action resumes. "We are extremely proud of all of you. Keep the flag flying high. We are in touch with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs as to when footballing action can resume in India. Stay safe everyone, and don't rush," he said.

"This is such a nice platform where the juniors can look up to their idols directly. I am sure that getting to interact with the likes of Chhetri, Jhingan, Bala and others will inspire the junior players," the president stressed. Speaking to the U-17 Women's World Cup squad, Patel wished them luck and said, "Give it your best shot and never be under pressure. I am confident you will do well. The new dates have been announced and all of you need to stay knitted together as a team, and raise each other's morale."

Speaking on their behalf, the women's national team players thanked Patel for "planning a strong International programme" which helped the senior women's play 25 friendly matches in 2018-19 as part of their exposure tours. "The experience helped us mature into better players," they said in unison. Meanwhile, Chhetri urged everyone to "eat and sleep well."

"The lockdown tends to disturb your schedule a lot as everyone tends to sleep at awkward times. That also affects your diet. So as players we need to be extra careful and stick to our routines," Chhetri said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan kills wife, 2 children in Allahabad

New Delhi, May 16 PTI&#160;A CRPF jawan posted at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot dead his wife and two children on Saturday, officials said. They said the incident was reported from the Group Centre of the force in Allahabad earl...

As Australia slowly relaxes lockdown, Victoria battles COVID-19 clusters

Struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus while the rest of Australia has begun relaxing a two-month lockdown, Victoria state on Saturday reported 11 new cases, including some linked to known clusters at a meat factory and a McDonald...

Rugby-Women players worry whether game will return as NZ Super Rugby gears up

While New Zealands Super Rugby players are preparing to return to their teams on Monday before a domestic competition starts next month, the countrys elite women players are concerned at a lack of clarity on whether they will play at all th...

Liquor delivery only within municipal limits in Thane district

Home delivery of liquor will be allowed only within the limits of various municipalities in Maharashtras Thane district, barring containment zones in these areas, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday. Thane district coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020