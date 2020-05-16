Left Menu
Development News Edition

City of Malmo set to relocate vandalized Ibrahimovic statue

PTI | Malmo | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:46 IST
City of Malmo set to relocate vandalized Ibrahimovic statue
The 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bronze statue of Ibrahimovic, who now plays for AC Milan, was unveiled in October to much fanfare outside Malmo FF's stadium, commemorating one of Sweden's greatest sportsmen. Image Credit: Flickr

The city of Malmo has had enough of repeated acts of vandalism on soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue outside the local football club's stadium and is set to move it to a new location, according to media reports. The Sydsvenskan newspaper said Saturday that the municipal council in Sweden's third-largest city is poised to make a decision on Monday and is seeking suggestions from top-flight team Malmo FF as to where the statue should be moved later in the year.

However, the club's CEO Niclas Carlnen told the newspaper he wasn't aware of the city's plans and wouldn't comment on the matter. The 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bronze statue of Ibrahimovic, who now plays for AC Milan, was unveiled in October to much fanfare outside Malmo FF's stadium, commemorating one of Sweden's greatest sportsmen.

Created by sculptor Peter Linde, the statue is three meters (9-feet-10) tall and shows the football star standing bare-chested with open arms. It cost 500,000 Swedish kronor ($50,000) to build, with estimated annual maintenance costs of 15,000 kronor paid by the city of Malmo.

The statue has been vandalized numerous times. It has been sprayed with paint and messages, been overturned and had its nose and ankles sawn off. The vandalism began after it was revealed that Ibrahimovic had become a part-owner in Hammarby IF, a Stockholm-based club and a rival to Malmo FF.

Ibrahimovic, 38, began his career with Malmo FF in the late 1990s in the city where he was born. The statue, excluding its red granite feet, was removed in early January for repairs and has been kept in a secret location ever since.

Fans and foes have suggested it should be relocated to Stockholm, where Ibrahimovic owns the property and where the Swedish soccer association, which commissioned the statue, is based.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants were sleeping when death struck in Auraiya; Dazed survivors unable to recount events

I was sleeping and dont know what happened, said a dazed Vandana, a survivor of the accident in which 25 migrants workers were killed and 40 other were injured here on Saturday. Rescue workers and locals were toiling to remove the sacks of ...

FM's announcements signal major economic reforms to realise goal of self-reliant India: Nadda

The BJP on Saturday said the structural reforms announced by the government in various sectors will attract investment and help India in realising its aim of becoming a USD 5-trillion economy. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji ...

Virtus.pro buy forZe's team for Rainbow Six Siege competition

Virtus.pro signed the roster from forZe eSports to fill their Rainbow Six Siege roster, the organization announced Saturday. Rainbow Six Siege becomes the fifth platform for Russia-based Virtus.pro.We have watched the discipline development...

Lockdown: 127 Afghans to return on special flight from Pune

A total of 127 Afghanistannationals stranded in Pune due to the coronavirus-inducedlockdown will be flown on a special flight to their country onSunday, a district official said hereA special Kam Air flight will land at PuneInternational Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020