Bundesliga restart: Borussia Dortmund trounce Schalke 4-0

Borussia Dortmund thrashed FC Schalke 4-0 in a one-sided affair on Saturday as Bundesliga became the first European football league to resume action since the coronavirus induced lockdown.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:54 IST
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Dortmund thrashed FC Schalke 4-0 in a one-sided affair on Saturday as Bundesliga became the first European football league to resume action since the coronavirus induced lockdown. Bundesliga was suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season kicked off on Saturday with Dortmund locking horns with Schalke behind closed doors.

The 4-0 win also marked Dortmund's 800th Bundesliga victory. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Dortmund to give the side an early lead. It was also Bundesliga's first goal in 66 days. After scoring the goal the players were seen maintaining physical distance.

Just before the end of the first half Raphael Guerreiro got into the act to give Dortmund a 2-0 lead. In the second half, Dortmunall came out guns blazing and carried forward their momentum netting two quick goals as the scoreboard read 4-0.

To maintain the social distancing norms, the substitutes were sitting at 1.5 meters distance from each other with a mask on. Bayern Munich currently sits atop with 17 wins in 25 matches whilst Dortmund is at the second position. Schalke who had only nine wins this season is at the eighth position. (ANI)

