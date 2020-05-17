Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 00:39 IST
MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing
Major League Baseball gave the 67-page document to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday night for their review, input and ultimately, approval. Image Credit: Pixabay

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Major League Baseball gave the 67-page document to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday night for their review, input and ultimately, approval. MLB is striving to begin a shortened 2020 season by early July.

Per The Athletic, the document spells out a comprehensive plan that includes MLB requiring regular testing for all players, managers, coaches and umpires, plus those team staff members in close contact with essential personnel. Player behaviour must change, according to the document. Players no longer can touch each other with fist bumps, hugs or high fives, nor can they spit or chew tobacco or sunflower seeds. Players would be asked to stop showering after games at the stadium, to sanitize their hands each half-inning, and to drink out of their own personal water or sports drink bottles.

Non-playing team personnel would need to wear face coverings in the dugout. Players not in the lineup would need to sit in auxiliary seating at a social distance and not in the dugout. And speaking of the lineup, managers no longer will exchange lineup cards in their typical pregame ritual. Players would go through multiple temperature screenings each day, and the most essential team personnel would be tested for the coronavirus more than once each week, as would their family members. Anyone testing positive would immediately be quarantined.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Mission Vande Bharat: 310 Indian pilgrims depart from Tehran for New Delhi

As many as 310 Indian pilgrims departed from Tehran, Iran for New Delhi by Mahan Air on Saturday. The group hails from Ladakh and will later go home to Leh by special flights. A group of 310 Indian pilgrims, hailing from Ladakh, departed Te...

White House says Trump fired State Dept watchdog at Pompeo's request

U.S. President Donald Trump fired the State Departments inspector general following a recommendation by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House said on Saturday.Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed,...

Sport-New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

New Yorks Watkins Glen International auto race circuit and several horse racing tracks in the state can reopen without fans from June 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.NASCAR, which returns from a two-month, novel coronavirus-enforc...

930 more COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh, total count reaches 20,995

A total of 930 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Bangladesh, taking the count of the countrys COVID-19 cases to 20,995, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research IEDCR. With 16 deaths over the past 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020