Redskins WR Latimer facing multiple charges after arrest

Recently acquired Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday in Colorado and booked on multiple charges, the Douglas County Sheriff's office reported. The department said deputies responded to reports of gunshots fired in an apartment in unincorporated Douglas County shortly after midnight. When they arrived, they took Latimer, 27, into custody. One person in the apartment was reported to have minor injuries that weren't related to a gunshot.

Latimer was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanours -- prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was released Saturday morning after posting a $25,000 bond, according to the sheriff's department.

The Redskins issued a statement following news of the arrest. "We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time," the team said.

Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, also issued a statement about Latimer's arrest, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "There's an entire back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine," Steinberg said. "Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known."

Latimer played collegiately at Indiana. The Broncos selected him the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons in Denver, followed by two with the New York Giants. In 66 career games (15 starts), he has 70 catches for 935 yards with six touchdowns.

The Redskins signed Latimer in March to a one-year, $1.05 million contract, with $137,500 of it guaranteed. --Field Level Media