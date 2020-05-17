Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morey: Rockets to re-open facility Monday

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 09:04 IST
Morey: Rockets to re-open facility Monday

The Houston Rockets will reopen their facility to players on Monday, general manager Daryl Morey said Saturday. The facility has been closed since the NBA season was paused on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA permitted teams to begin reopening their facilities last week, with strict rules in place. Only voluntary workouts -- all done individually -- are permitted, and no more than four players can be in the facility at one time. At least 11 teams have announced plans to reopen, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers (49-14) held the top spot in the Western Conference when play was paused, followed by the Clippers (44-20) and Nuggets (43-22). The Rockets (40-24) are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for fifth, one game behind the Utah Jazz. Earlier this week, reports said there is optimism toward resuming the season, but the potential structure for doing so remains unclear.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo is the king, says Rohit Sharma

Cristiano Ronaldo is the king, said opening batsman Rohit Sharma when he was asked whether he is a fan of the Portuguese star or not. Rohit was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and it was then that both...

Chinese state media slams "lawless" Hong Kong schools after history test row

Chinese state media said Hong Kong schools have become lawless as controversy builds over a history question in a school exam, rekindling tensions over academic freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.Beijing and some Hong Kong officials have ...

Chinese survey team plans to summit deserted Everest

A Chinese government-backed team plans to summit Mount Everest this week at a time when the worlds tallest peak has been closed to commercial climbers. Bad weather forced the team charged with measuring the mountains current height to retur...

Six killed, 20 injured in road accident in China

A speeding bus turned turtle after crashing into a guardrail in southwest Chinas Sichuan province, killing six and wounding 20 people, local officials have said. The accident took place on Saturday when the vehicle overturned after crashing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020