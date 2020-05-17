Morey: Rockets to re-open facility Monday

The Houston Rockets will reopen their facility to players on Monday, general manager Daryl Morey said Saturday. The facility has been closed since the NBA season was paused on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA permitted teams to begin reopening their facilities last week, with strict rules in place. Only voluntary workouts -- all done individually -- are permitted, and no more than four players can be in the facility at one time. At least 11 teams have announced plans to reopen, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers (49-14) held the top spot in the Western Conference when play was paused, followed by the Clippers (44-20) and Nuggets (43-22). The Rockets (40-24) are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for fifth, one game behind the Utah Jazz. Earlier this week, reports said there is optimism toward resuming the season, but the potential structure for doing so remains unclear.

