I'm hopeful of IPL happening, assure that RCB will be ready: Hesson

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 13:52 IST
Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Banglore's director of cricket operations, is still hopeful of the IPL taking place this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and said his franchise will be ready when it happens. The IPL, which was originally scheduled to be held from March 29 to May 24, was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India and subsequent lockdown announced by the government.

"We're still really hopeful that things will evolve and there will be an IPL this year and if it happens, then I can assure you that RCB will be ready," an optimistic Hesson said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. Hesson, who has formerly coached New Zealand, said that things were rightly put on hold in view of the unprecedented health crisis.

"We were obviously a week away from coming into camp, like everybody else, feeling well advanced in terms of our planning. "Quite rightfully, everything has been put on hold and everybody is going about their work. There are obviously other priorities at the moment that people are focussing on," added the 45-year-old.

The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics. The RCB, despite boasting some great players right from the inaugural season in 2008, are yet to win an IPL title.

