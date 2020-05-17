Left Menu
2 drown at home of former All-Star Crawford

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:21 IST
2 drown at home of former All-Star Crawford

A woman and a 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday at the north Houston home of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, the Houston Chronicle reported. The boy was spotted in the pool and was struggling to breathe when a 25-year-old woman jumped in to help him, according to the report. Police received a call around 2:40 p.m. and found both the boy and the woman both unresponsive when they arrived.

They were taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. TMZ reported that the boy wandered off and fell into the pool.

The woman and the boy were among six people at a gathering at Crawford's home, according to TMZ, which said Crawford was present but inside the house at the time of the incident. Crawford, 38, spent 15 seasons in the majors in Tampa Bay, Boston and with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His best seasons were spent in Tampa Bay, where he led the American League in both triples and stolen bases four times. Crawford now is the CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment, a record label he founded after his retirement.

--Field Level Media

