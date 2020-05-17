Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:05 IST
Report: Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar released on bond

Two NFL players being held on armed robbery charges were released from jail Sunday morning after posting bond, USA Today reported. Broward County Judge Michael Davis set the bond for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker at $200,000 and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar at $100,000, according to reports.

Prosecutors had requested Baker and Dunbar be held without bond. The two men turned themselves in on Saturday in response to arrest warrants. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four armed robbery charges.

Under terms of the bond, Baker and Dunbar must turn in any firearms and stay away from the alleged victims. The judge told Baker he was required to stay in Florida but could leave the state for work. Although the Giants are not holding in-person meetings with players that require him to leave Florida, the team has told Baker to not attend online meetings for now, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

"DeAndre Baker has been told to stay away from the #Giants' virtual meetings for the time being and focus on his legal issues, according to a source familiar with the club's thinking," Leonard tweeted Sunday afternoon. The alleged robbery occurred during a gathering at a home in Miramar, Fla., earlier this week. At some point, an argument erupted at a card table, at which point Baker and Dunbar allegedly both brandished guns and robbed attendees of money and personal belongings. According to a witness, a third person -- identified only as wearing a red mask -- also took part in the robbery.

ESPN reported that prosecutors said Sunday that they haven't identified the person in the red mask. Prosecutors said that person was ordered by Dunbar or Baker to shoot at someone, though no gunshots were fired, according to the report. On Sunday, Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, showed the judge five affidavits that he said exonerate his client, ESPN said. Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said he had additional affidavits that he has yet to file with court.

Cohen posted in Instagram that the affidavits played a role in bond being set. "Bond granted. Typically in these cases defendants are held no bond, the judge however took into account everything including affidavits and released both Baker and Dunbar," Cohen wrote.

Baker was drafted by the Giants in the first round (30th overall) out of Georgia in 2019. He had 61 tackles, two tackles for loss and eight pass defenses in 16 games (15 starts) as a rookie. Dunbar was acquired by the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. He entered the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has 150 tackles and nine interceptions in 58 career games (25 starts). Last season, he recorded a career-high four interceptions in 11 games.

--Field Level Media

