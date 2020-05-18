Vikings S Harris signs franchise tender

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris signed his franchise tender with the team. Harris will earn a guaranteed salary of $11.441 million in 2020, per Spotrac. He has until the July 15 deadline to agree to a long-term contract with the Vikings.

Harris, 28, posted a statement on Twitter addressing his future. "I will let my agents and the Vikings work towards long term certainty in Minnesota, but I am excited to be back for the 2020 season," Harris wrote, in part.

Harris joined New England's Stephon Gilmore and Buffalo's Tre' Davious White in sharing the NFL lead with six interceptions last season. Harris had 180 tackles and nine interceptions in 65 career games with the Vikings since entering the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from Virginia.