Howe released from hospital, still battling coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 07:37 IST
Former major league player and manager Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital on Sunday as he continues his battle with the coronavirus. Howe, 73, said he began feeling symptoms such as fatigue and chills on May 3 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.

When his condition worsened, he was taken to the hospital via ambulance on Tuesday and placed in the intensive care unit. "It was just a long five days or so," Howe told media outlets Sunday while recuperating at home. "I'm finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It's just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress."

Howe said he will remain in isolation at home for two weeks. He said he needs to be fever-free and maintain a solid oxygen level. But still, the .260 career hitter has vastly improved over the past five days.

"I developed a fever last Tuesday, and that's why I had to be taken into the hospital," Howe said. "Before that, I was kind of managing my temperature, and all of the sudden, I couldn't eat, and I'm sure that didn't help any. Once I stopped being able to put any food in my system, I kind of wore down quickly, I think." Howe said he is unsure how he contracted the coronavirus.

Howe began his major league playing career with the Pirates, playing for Pittsburgh in 1974 and 1975. An infielder, he played with the Astros from 1976-82. He missed the entire 1983 season with an injury before playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1984-85. In 891 career games, Howe had a .329 on-base percentage, a .379 slugging percentage, 43 homers and 293 RBIs.

Howe began his managerial career with the Astros in 1989, and he spent five years on the bench in Houston, never leading the team to a finish higher than third place in the division. Howe managed the Athletics from 1996-2002, taking Oakland to the postseason in each of his final three seasons, including two American League West titles. The 2001 A's went 102-60 and the 2002 squad posted a then-American League-record 20-game winning streak while going 103-59.

He also managed the New York Mets to two losing seasons in 2003 and '04. Howe compiled a 1,129-1,137 regular-season record (.498) and a 6-9 mark (.400) in the playoffs.

--Field Level Media

