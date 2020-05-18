Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvick wins closed-door race in NASCAR return

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 09:40 IST
Harvick wins closed-door race in NASCAR return

Kevin Harvick shook off the rust of a two-month break in the NASCAR schedule by winning the closed-door Real Heroes 400 on Sunday at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Californian Harvick seized the lead at the midway point and led for more than 150 laps to claim NASCAR's first live competition since March 8, when the series was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harvick earned his 50th career victory in a race contested without fans and with a number of new health safety precautions. Sporting a black protective face mask as he celebrated on top of his car, Harvick said it felt odd to win without fans.

"I didn't think this was going to be much different, and then we won and it's dead silent out here. So we miss the fans," he said. Drivers had to do a lot of guessing in the early stages of the 293-lap race because there was no practice or qualifying ahead of time.

Alex Bowman was the runner-up. Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. Sixth place went to Martin Truex, followed by Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Kenseth.

Ryan Newman finished 15th. He was competing for the first time since suffering a head injury in a flying wreck in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February..

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over key committee leadership

Scuffles broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong over the leadership of a key committee which could pave the way for a debate on a controversial China national anthem bill. In chaotic scenes, pr...

US to deport 161 Indians this week

The United States this week will deport 161 Indian nationals, most of whom had entered the country from its southern border with Mexico and have exhausted all legal options. A special chartered flight will take them to Punjabs Amritsar.Amon...

Covid-19 will re-shape Singapore's shopping scene

By Lee Kah Whye When normalcy returns and when cross-border travel is allowed, Indian visitors who come to Singapore to shop, may see changes to their usual shopping haunts.The retail industry is almost certain to emerge from the COVID-19 p...

China stocks gain as rising home prices highlight gradual recovery

China shares rose on Monday, helped by an improved risk appetite as new data indicated a gradual recovery in the countrys property market, but the threat of a second wave of virus infections and fresh trade concerns limited gains. At the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020