Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree on resuming training

The shareholders in England's football competition, Premier League, on Monday voted unanimously to return to small-group training from May 19. All the clubs have agreed that this is the first step towards restarting the Premier League which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so," the Premier League said in an official statement. "Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted," it added.

The decision to return to training has been taken after consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the UK government. During the training, strict medical protocols of the highest standard will be followed.

Before the suspension of the Premier League in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool was just three wins away from lifting the title. The Premier League is eyeing to restart its suspended season in June as the UK government earlier gave its nod to start the competition after June 1 behind closed doors. (ANI)