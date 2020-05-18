Sporting activities for athletes to be conducted in accordance with MHA, state government's guidelines: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday informed athletes that sporting activities in sports complexes and stadia will be 'strictly' conducted in accordance with Home Ministry and respective state government's guidelines. However, the use of swimming pools and gymnasium will remain suspended.

"I'm happy to inform sportspersons and all concerned that sports activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the States in which they are situated. However, use of gyms & swimming pools are still prohibited, " Rijiju tweeted. On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in the release. (ANI)