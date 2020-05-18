Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sporting activities for athletes to be conducted in accordance with MHA, state government's guidelines: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday informed athletes that sporting activities in sports complexes and stadia will be 'strictly' conducted in accordance with Home Ministry and respective state government's guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:09 IST
Sporting activities for athletes to be conducted in accordance with MHA, state government's guidelines: Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (Photo/Kiren Rijiju Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday informed athletes that sporting activities in sports complexes and stadia will be 'strictly' conducted in accordance with Home Ministry and respective state government's guidelines. However, the use of swimming pools and gymnasium will remain suspended.

"I'm happy to inform sportspersons and all concerned that sports activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the States in which they are situated. However, use of gyms & swimming pools are still prohibited, " Rijiju tweeted. On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in the release. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Official: FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman, al-Qaida

The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative, a US official said on Monday. Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news confe...

Over 600 Mizos stranded in foreign countries

Over 600 people from Mizoram are stranded in different parts of the world due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, an official said here on Monday. The official said that more than 630 people belonging to various districts of the state are...

Maha: 2 brothers held for killing sister's lover in Jalna

Two brothers were arrested onMonday for allegedly killing a married man who was in arelationship with their sister, police in Maharashtras JalnasaidThe duo has been identified as Akash and SandeepKamble while the 29-year-old victim is Shiva...

Himachal hotel industry body writes to RBI governor seeking concessions

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association FOHRA of Himachal Pradesh has written a letter to the Reserve Bank of India governor seeking various concessions and other steps to help overcome the losses due to the coronavirus pandemicF...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020