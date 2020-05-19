Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC asks international federations to finalise Olympic qualifying events dates

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:14 IST
IOC asks international federations to finalise Olympic qualifying events dates

The International Olympic Committee has asked all international federations to finalise the dates of the Tokyo Games qualifiers and help draft contingency plans in advance for all eventualities, including potential cancellations, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the IOC set June 29, 2021 as the new deadline for the qualification period of the Tokyo Olympics, which has been rescheduled to next year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"As some event dates and locations remain to be determined due to uncertainty over IF (international federations) calendars, we thank you in advance to keep us informed once events, dates and locations start to be confirmed so that these can be included in the qualification systems as soon as possible," the IOC said in a communication dated May 15. "With the revised qualification systems in place, the IOC Sport Operations Managers will continue to collaborate closely with you to work on potential contingency plans should the nominated Olympic qualification events not be able to take place." The IOC is hoping that the plans would be drawn up by July.

"We would like to have these plans ready by July and then depending on the evolution of the global situation we can discuss with you if it is necessary to publish these contingency plans and officially include them in the individual qualification systems at an agreed point," the communication said. The IOC Sports Department and the international federations have worked in tandem to finalise the necessary adaptations of the qualification systems, with the main objective to implement a qualification system structure as close as possible to the qualification systems that were approved by the IOC Executive Board in February 2018.

The IOC also said it is working to make the Tokyo Olympics a cost effective Games. "The Sports Department is working closely with Tokyo 2020 to identify potential areas for optimisation without impacting the athlete experience or compromising the field of play and conduct of competition." "The ASOIF Olympic and Multi-Sports Games Consultative Group (AOMSG) will also be engaged to aid the identification of suitable areas for optimisations and cost savings, which will then be addressed with each IF on a sportspecific basis." PTI APA AH AH

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 166; cases rise to 10,554: Authorities.

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 166 cases rise to 10,554 Authorities....

Gautam Gambhir invests in FYI Health

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has invested in community health monitoring platform FYI Health that uses various tools, including contact tracing, to deal with COVID-19. The company works on herd intelligence to create a safe wo...

Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpse of upcoming flick 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared the first glimpse of his Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer upcoming flick Gulabo Sitabo. The 35-year-old star put out the glimpse of his flick that features a voice-over introducing two goats as Gulabo and Sit...

MUMBAI, MAY 19 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HEREALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 75.03 76.53 74.97 76.69EURINR 81.3 84.12 81.23 84.28G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020