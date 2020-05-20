Freitas, QB on first 49ers team, dies at 99

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:13 IST
Jesse Freitas Sr., who played quarterback for the initial San Francisco 49ers team in 1946, died Monday at age 99. His son, James, told the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News that Freitas died of cancer at home in San Diego.

According to multiple media reports, Freitas had been the second-oldest living pro football player, as he was one month younger than former Detroit Lions end/tackle Cecil Sounders. Freitas played for the 49ers, then of the All-America Football Conference, in 1946 and 1947. He was the starting quarterback for the AAFC's Chicago Rockets in 1948, then appeared in one game for the AAFC's Buffalo Bills in 1949.

In 31 career games as a pro (nine as a starter), Freitas completed 123 of 253 passes for 1,884 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was intercepted 27 times. He also played defense for the 49ers, logging three interceptions, and he punted eight times for an average of 42 yards.

A quarterback and defensive back for the University of Santa Clara, Freitas was selected in the seventh round of the 1944 NFL draft by the Chicago-Pittsburgh Cardinals-Steelers, one of the league's merged teams amid World War II. However, instead of immediately turning to pro football, Freitas joined the U.S. Army and wound up receiving a Bronze Star (for heroic or meritorious achievement) for commanding an artillery unit at the Battle of the Bulge, according to the Mercury News.

After his military and football-playing careers, Freitas became a teacher and a football, baseball and basketball coach at Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif. The school's football field is named in his honor. Freitas' 1968 Serra team featured future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann, future Canadian Football Hall of Fame slotback Tom Scott, and future San Diego Chargers quarterback Jesse Freitas Jr.

Freitas Jr., who made a combined 13 appearances (seven starts) for the Chargers in 1974 and '75, died in 2015 at age 63. --Field Level Media

