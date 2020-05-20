Left Menu
Big names legitimize new 3ICE hockey league

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:57 IST
Professional three-on-three hockey soon will be played beyond NHL overtime, and the 3ICE League will bring Hall of Fame credentials when the puck drops in June 2021. Six Hockey Hall of Famers are among the eight coaches in the league, which will consist of a nine-week season in which a single-elimination tournament is played in every city.

Approximately 20 cities are under consideration for franchises, primarily in the northeastern United States, Canada and the Midwest. Rosters are dependent upon the player pool, which has yet to be established. What is known: There is a bunch of star power in the coaching ranks, including six Hockey Hall of Famers, including Grant Fuhr, Bryan Trottier, Guy Carbonneau, Joe Mullen, John LeClair, Angela Ruggiero, Ed Johnston and Larry Murphy. All but Johnston and LeClair are in the Hall of Fame.

"I love the fact that we've already had some exposure at the NHL level in overtime," Ruggiero told USA Today. "Now, it's kind of taking that one step further. "Hockey's got to do things differently to keep the next generation engaged."

The games will include eight-minute halves and a running clock. E.J. Johnston founded the league and said he's looking for a fast and skilled breed of player. Each roster will include six players plus a goalie.

Already he has nailed down broadcast agreements with TSN in Canada and CBS Sports, available in most North American homes. Craig Patrick, the assistant to Herb Brooks on the 1980 U.S. men's Olympic team, is the league's commissioner.

