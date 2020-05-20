Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is no more

Left Menu
Former American professional wrestler and WWE star Shad Gaspard's body was found on Venice Beach on Wednesday. He had gone missing after he was swept out to sea last weekend while swimming with his son.

ANI | Connecticut | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:24 IST
Shad Gaspard (Photo/WWE Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former American professional wrestler and WWE star Shad Gaspard's body was found on Venice Beach on Wednesday. He had gone missing after he was swept out to sea last weekend while swimming with his son. In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son's life, according to the WWE official statement. WWE extended its condolences to Gaspard's family, friends, and fans.

Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films including 'Brothers' and 'Think Like a Man Too.' Gaspard was best known in WWE as one-half of Cryme Tyme with JTG. The fan-favourite duo memorably joined forces with John Cena during his 2008 rivalry with JBL and competed for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2009. Shad and JTG would later square off in heated fashion after a falling out in 2010.

Before entering the squared circle, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College. He was also a former bodyguard for P Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson. (ANI)

