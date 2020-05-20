Manuel Neuer extends contract with Bayern Munich for three years

Left Menu
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich till 2023, the club announced on Wednesday.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:41 IST
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Image Credit: ANI

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich till 2023, the club announced on Wednesday. The Bavarian giants said that 34-year-old Neuer, who is also captain of the side, has extended his stay at Bayern till June 30, 2023.

Oliver Kahn, FC Bayern executive board member, said: "I can easily put myself in the situation Manuel is in. We understand the direction Manuel wants to take in this phase of his career and what's important to him. He's sent a strong signal with this extension." Neuer joined FC Bayern in the summer of 2011 and since then has been voted World's Best Goalkeeper four times. In 2014, he was chosen as European and World Athlete of the Year. He has won seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB Cups, the Champions League as part of the treble in 2013, and the Club World Cup. He also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

"During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn't want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue," said Manuel Neuer. "It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now, this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe's top football clubs," he added.

In the ongoing season, Bayern Munich have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, with 58 points. The club is followed by Borussia Dortmund (54) and Borussia Monchengladbach (52). Last weekend, Bundesliga became the first European league to kickstart its suspended season. All the major football leagues have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

