Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL player sues airline over alleged sexual assault on plane

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:44 IST
NFL player sues airline over alleged sexual assault on plane

An unidentified NFL player has filed suit against United Airlines, contending he was sexually harassed and assaulted by a woman on one of the airlines' planes. The news first was reported Wednesday by Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

The NFL player and another man who was on the plane filed the lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles, contending the events took place on Feb. 10 as they traveled on a redeye flight from that city to Newark, N.J. The NFL player, who is listed as John Doe 1 in the suit and whom the New York Post stated is from New Jersey, and the other man said the woman made "multiple unwanted sexual advances" before flight attendants moved her to another seat. The second man, identified as John Doe 2, was sitting in the same row with the player.

In their lawsuit, the men claim airline personnel didn't take proper action when they complained several times about the passenger. The court filing alleges the woman appeared to be intoxicated and made unwanted sexual advances toward the player, which included massaging his legs. Later, she groped him, according to the document. Finally, according to the suit, the woman ripped off one of the men's facemasks.

In a statement issued to the Bleacher Report, the player's attorneys, Darren Darwish and Benji Azizian, said the woman's alleged actions could have been prevented had the aircraft's personnel acted upon the complaints. The attorneys also said they wanted the lawsuit to "shine a light on how assaults can, and are, being made on men, and not just women. This is significant because assault is assault, regardless of the gender, race, and physical attributes of the victim." The two men are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Later Wednesday, TMZ posted a statement from United Airlines which read, "The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority. In this instance, the customer involved was moved to a different seat. Because litigation is now pending, we're unable to provide further comment." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Assam reports 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 185

Assam reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 185, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Fifteen cases were reported tonight, all from quarantine centres, while 13 others were reported in the e...

UPDATE 1-California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico

The only two hospitals in Southern Californias rural Imperial County were forced to close their doors to new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, after admitting scores believed stricken with the virus from across the border in Mexico, official...

US STOCKS-Stocks rally on reopening, stimulus hopes

The three major averages on Wall St were poised for their fourth gain in five session on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the F...

Swiss launch impeachment process against attorney general over FIFA conduct

Switzerland has moved closer to removing Attorney General Michael Lauber from office after a parliamentary panel launched impeachment proceedings against the top Swiss prosecutor relating to his probe of corruption in world soccer. The judi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020