NFL player sues airline over alleged sexual assault on plane

An unidentified NFL player has filed suit against United Airlines, contending he was sexually harassed and assaulted by a woman on one of the airlines' planes. The news first was reported Wednesday by Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

The NFL player and another man who was on the plane filed the lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles, contending the events took place on Feb. 10 as they traveled on a redeye flight from that city to Newark, N.J. The NFL player, who is listed as John Doe 1 in the suit and whom the New York Post stated is from New Jersey, and the other man said the woman made "multiple unwanted sexual advances" before flight attendants moved her to another seat. The second man, identified as John Doe 2, was sitting in the same row with the player.

In their lawsuit, the men claim airline personnel didn't take proper action when they complained several times about the passenger. The court filing alleges the woman appeared to be intoxicated and made unwanted sexual advances toward the player, which included massaging his legs. Later, she groped him, according to the document. Finally, according to the suit, the woman ripped off one of the men's facemasks.

In a statement issued to the Bleacher Report, the player's attorneys, Darren Darwish and Benji Azizian, said the woman's alleged actions could have been prevented had the aircraft's personnel acted upon the complaints. The attorneys also said they wanted the lawsuit to "shine a light on how assaults can, and are, being made on men, and not just women. This is significant because assault is assault, regardless of the gender, race, and physical attributes of the victim." The two men are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Later Wednesday, TMZ posted a statement from United Airlines which read, "The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority. In this instance, the customer involved was moved to a different seat. Because litigation is now pending, we're unable to provide further comment." --Field Level Media