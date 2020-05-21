Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 03:20 IST
Report: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World

Disney World has emerged as the front-runner to host NBA teams and games if the 2020 season resumes, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday. Orlando has moved ahead of Las Vegas as the top neutral-site candidate, according to Charania.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the league is still weighing a return with action in both Orlando and Las Vegas. Commissioner Adam Silver said on May 12 he wanted to decide within "two to four weeks" whether the NBA would attempt to resume the season halted on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to ESPN, Silver and owners reached agreement on the preference of a "campus environment" for the health and safety of the players and teams, as well as the general public.

The league is set to issue protocols around June 1 regarding the return of out-of-town players to teams, ESPN reported Wednesday. The same approximate timeframe is when clubs are expected to be able to boost training from the current socially distanced structure. Per ESPN, the NBA's plan calls for a two-week stretch for the return of players to allow for quarantine periods as needed per local regulations, one to two weeks of solo training at team sites and two to three weeks of a full training camp.

The end result could be the league giving the go-ahead in June for games to start in July, ESPN reported. On the most recent Board of Governors call, owners and executives were encouraged about the league's steps toward returning safely amid the coronavirus pandemic and about positive conversations with the National Basketball Players Association, per ESPN.

The concept of a resort setting -- the type of location that would allow all NBA teams to be housed in a controlled environment -- was floated first in late March when Silver called upon teams to submit all ideas for an eventual return. The Bahamas was also mentioned as a possibility. The report added that Silver emphasized that in order for a return to occur, all parties would need to accept that a single positive test for COVID-19 would not derail the season.

If a positive test would "shut us down, we probably shouldn't go down this path," Silver said, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The league suspended play March 11 after Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Two-day-old baby youngest victim of COVID-19 in S Africa

A two-day-old baby became the youngest victim of coronavirus in South Africa as the death toll due to the infection continues to rise ahead of the proposed easing of lockdown restrictions from June 1. According to the latest figures, the fa...

U.S. regulators open door to possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

U.S. regulators are open to making changes to close what some see as a loophole in a new rule aimed at curbing global chip sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday.T...

Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel -supreme leader

Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, ahead of this weeks annual observance of Quds Jerusalem Day to express support for Palestinians.We will support and assist an...

U.S. arrests 2 men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and another man in Massachusetts wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country. Former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020