FINA pushes world short-course meet back a year

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:07 IST
FINA pushes world short-course meet back a year

The governing body of swimming has postponed the short course world championships for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic

FINA says the championships scheduled for December in Abu Dhabi will now be staged Dec. 13-18, 2021, in the United Arab Emirates because of "the uncertainty related with the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide." FINA president Julio C. Maglione says swimming organizers have worked closely with the United Arab Emirates' authorities and "we believe this is the most suitable solution for all those taking part in this competition." A general congress to elect the FINA Bureau for the years 2021-25 will be staged in Doha, Qatar, on June 5, 2021. The new members of the bureau will start their terms immediately after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The short course world championships are held in a 25-meter pool. The FINA world championships and the Olympics are staged in 50-meter pools.

