Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers' James reportedly hosting private workouts

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 00:24 IST
Lakers' James reportedly hosting private workouts
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is reportedly hosting "safe" workouts with one or two teammates at a time in anticipation of the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Stadium reported on Thursday that James was holding workouts in a "secure" location with select teammates.

Shams Charania reported "LeBron James has held private workouts with one-to-two teammates at a time in a closed-off, private location, on court. All the safety measures have been taken, I'm told, in these private workouts. Everyone involved has been tested, everyone involved has practiced social distancing. Everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to ensure that they're following all the guidelines. "The Clippers, I'm told, have had some players do the same in terms of working out and getting together on the court. This is a way for both teams to gain chemistry and be able to be in shape and in tune with each other as a potential resumption of the season gets near."

Not all teams are cleared to work out in their own facilities due to varied regulations from state-to-state in dealing with COVID-19. Even for facilities that have been opened, only individual workouts are permitted. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month that he hoped to have a read on whether the league could play in the next "two to four weeks."

Reports on Wednesday indicate the league is progressing in a plan to use a "campus environment," which Silver has referenced previously as the safest route to a return, including links to Orlando and Disney World. The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Warriors GM will 'consider' veteran for lottery pick

Warriors general manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr continue to operate in offseason mode as the NBA determines whether Golden State and other non-playoff teams will be called back to complete the 2019-2020 regular season. For Myer...

Trump: US may rethink decision to exit surveillance treaty

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian violations make it untenable for the US to stay in a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct observation flights over each others territory, but he hinted its possible the US will rec...

JK L-G Murmu greets people on occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday conveyed his greetings to the people of the union territory on the occasion of Jumat-ul-VidaHe observed that Jumat-ul-Vida has a great spiritual significance and is an a...

U.S. appeals court tells judge to respond Flynn's bid to toss lying charge

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday instructed the judge presiding over the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to respond to a petition in which Flynn asked the appellate court to toss ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020