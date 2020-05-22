Bucks GM: NBA can return with 'safe, healthy' option

If commissioner Adam Silver and NBA owners can create a safe and healthy format for the league to finish the season, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst expects the games will go on. Horst was a guest on Bucks forward Pat Connaughton's radiothon fundraiser on Thursday.

The team opened its practice facility on May 11 and continues to approach the hiatus, now over two months, as a temporary pause in the season. "I have complete confidence that if there's a way for us to return to basketball, return to play, in a healthy and safe manner, for our players and for the public and people that would be involved, that our league will figure out how to do it," Horst said. "Commissioner Silver is incredible."

The Bucks are leading the NBA with a 53-12 record. If the NBA decides to shift immediately to the postseason under the traditional eight-team, conference-based format, the Bucks would play the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic (30-35) in the first round.

--Field Level Media