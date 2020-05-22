Report: Unsigned DE Griffen waiting for in-person talks

Everson Griffen will wait to sign with a new team until after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, allowing him to meet coaches and decision-makers in person, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Griffen opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Vikings in February.

The Athletic reported Griffen hopes to be able to visit "different franchises and believes that when he does, there will be a strong market for him." The Seattle Seahawks, who have not re-signed free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, were reported among the teams interested in Griffen. He played for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at Southern Cal.

Other teams rumored to have interest in Griffen, 32, include the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. In 10 NFL seasons, Griffen was named to the Pro Bowl four times with the Vikings, posting 74.5 sacks in 147 games.

Griffen left the Vikings in September 2018 after reportedly threatening hotel employees and being evaluated at a hospital, missing five games before rejoining the club in late October. He revealed in April that he spent most of the rest of that season at a treatment facility -- in his words, a "sober house" -- without teammates knowing about his location. --Field Level Media