Former Chargers DB Beauchamp dies at 76
Former San Diego Chargers defensive back Joe Beauchamp died Wednesday, the club announced Thursday. He was 76. No cause of death was given.
Born in Chicago in 1944, Beauchamp attended Iowa State before the Chargers selected him in the 1966 AFL Draft. Beauchamp played with the club from 1966-75, playing through the AFL/NFL merger.
He collected 23 interceptions -- still sixth in team history -- in 117 games (81 starts) over his 10 seasons. Beauchamp is also tied for fourth in team history with three interceptions returned for touchdowns, and his three interceptions against Denver in 1972 are tied for the most in one game in team history. --Field Level Media
