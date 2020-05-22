Saints reportedly agree to deal with ex-Steelers LB Chickillo

Free agent linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who spent the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter. No details of the contract were announced.

Chickillo, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Miami (Fla.), and he emerged as a regular special teams contributor. He made seven starts on defense in 2016 and two in 2017 but otherwise was a reserve and special teams player.

In 2019, he appeared in 51 percent of the Steelers' special teams snaps but just 13 percent of the defensive snaps. He wound up with 19 tackles and a half-sack. He played in just 11 games, missing time due to injury and also a weeklong stay on the reserve/commissioner's exempt list after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. The charges against Chickillo in Fayette County, Pa., were later dropped.

In 65 career NFL games, Chickillo has 97 tackles (11 for loss), 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three passes defensed. --Field Level Media