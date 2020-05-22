Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saints reportedly agree to deal with ex-Steelers LB Chickillo

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 07:31 IST
Saints reportedly agree to deal with ex-Steelers LB Chickillo

Free agent linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who spent the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter. No details of the contract were announced.

Chickillo, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Miami (Fla.), and he emerged as a regular special teams contributor. He made seven starts on defense in 2016 and two in 2017 but otherwise was a reserve and special teams player.

In 2019, he appeared in 51 percent of the Steelers' special teams snaps but just 13 percent of the defensive snaps. He wound up with 19 tackles and a half-sack. He played in just 11 games, missing time due to injury and also a weeklong stay on the reserve/commissioner's exempt list after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. The charges against Chickillo in Fayette County, Pa., were later dropped.

In 65 career NFL games, Chickillo has 97 tackles (11 for loss), 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three passes defensed. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

RBI Governor to hold press conference at 10 am today

Reserve Bank of India RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will address a press conference at 10 am. Watch out for RBI Governor DasShaktikanta live address at 1000 am today May 22, 2020 rbitoday rbigovernor, Reserve Bank Of India tweeted ...

Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on restaurants, cafes

Australias most populous state said on Friday restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 patrons from June 1. New South Wales NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

Reliance strikes 5th deal, sells 2.32 pc in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr to KKR

Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to US private equity giant KKR for Rs 11,367 crore, the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined Rs 78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom...

PM Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha today to conduct aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020