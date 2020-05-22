Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia confident of hosting India, could tour England

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-05-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 08:18 IST
Cricket-Australia confident of hosting India, could tour England

Australia are a "nine out of 10" chance to host India for a test series in the home summer and could also tour England for limited overs series beforehand, Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts said. Cricket has been shut down since March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and while travel curbs remain Australia has begun easing social distancing restrictions after infections slowed to a trickle.

"I guess there’s no such thing as certainty in today’s world so I can’t say 10 (out of 10), but I’m going to say nine out of 10,” Roberts told a roundtable held by Australia's News Corp when asked about the prospects of India touring. "I’d be really surprised if we can’t get the Indian tour away. But I wouldn’t, hand on heart, suggest we’ll have full crowds from the start.

"We’ll just have to wait and see how that goes." Australia had planned to tour England in July for one-day and Twenty20 series before the COVID-19 pandemic plunged the international schedule into doubt.

England are looking at hosting the West Indies and Pakistan in July and August. Roberts said he had spoken to the England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday and there was "some chance" Australia could tour England after the West Indies and Pakistan tours.

"Obviously we won’t jeopardise the safety of the players, but the best test of that is that the West Indian and Pakistan tours ... go off without a hitch," he said. Roberts was less optimistic about Australia's chances of hosting the Twenty20 World Cup, scheduled to start in October, given the logistical challenge of bringing in 15 teams.

"We don’t have clarity on that one, yet. But as the situation continues to improve, you never know what might be possible," he said. "It's ultimately a decision for the ICC (International Cricket Council)."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

RBI Governor to hold press conference at 10 am today

Reserve Bank of India RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will address a press conference at 10 am. Watch out for RBI Governor DasShaktikanta live address at 1000 am today May 22, 2020 rbitoday rbigovernor, Reserve Bank Of India tweeted ...

Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on restaurants, cafes

Australias most populous state said on Friday restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 patrons from June 1. New South Wales NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

Reliance strikes 5th deal, sells 2.32 pc in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr to KKR

Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to US private equity giant KKR for Rs 11,367 crore, the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined Rs 78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom...

PM Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha today to conduct aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020