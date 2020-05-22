Left Menu
Development News Edition

Osaka tops Serena as world's highest-paid female athlete

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:22 IST
Osaka tops Serena as world's highest-paid female athlete
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the world's highest-paid female athlete, making USD 37.4 million (34.3 million euros) in the past 12 months for an earnings record, Forbes magazine reported Friday. The 22-year-old Asian star, a two-time Grand Slam champion, edged US rival Serena Williams by USD 1.4 million in prize money and endorsement income over the past year.

Both shattered the old single-year earnings mark of $29.7 million set in 2015 by Russia's Maria Sharapova, who retired in February with five Grand Slam titles, including a career Slam. "To those outside the tennis world, Osaka is a relatively fresh face with a great back story," University of Southern California sports business professor David Carter told Forbes.

"Combine that with being youthful and bicultural -- two attributes that help her resonate with younger, global audiences -- and the result is the emergence of a global sports marketing icon." Osaka, whose father was born in Haiti and whose mother is Japanese, ranks 29th on the 2020 Forbes list of the world's 100 top-paid athletes, four spots ahead of Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles. The complete list, due to be released next week, has not featured two women since 2016, according to the magazine.

Williams, 38, had been the world's highest-paid female athlete in each of the past four years. Sharapova ruled for the five years before that. Williams had annual incomes from $18 million to $29 million and has collected nearly $300 million, much of it in endorsement deals.

Osaka won back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open, her controversial and historic victory over Williams in the Flushing Meadows final the first Slam singles crown for a Japanese woman. Osaka was a popular endorsement figure in Japan ahead of the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics and figures to remain a sponsorship dream through next year's rescheduled Games.

Nike signed an apparel deal with Osaka last year that paid her $10 million in the past year and runs through 2025. Other endorsement deals include Nissan and Yonex racquets. Since Forbes began tracking women athletes' income figures in 1990, tennis players have topped the annual list of female top income earners every year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt orders reopening of 66 private liquor shops

Delhi governments excise department on Friday allowed 66 private liquor shops to reopen but asked the owners to follow the odd-even rule, an official said. The official said only 66 private liquor stores have so far complied with the govern...

Advance Reservation Period of 15 pairs of special trains to be increased from 7 to 30 days

The Advance Reservation Period ARP of the 15 pairs of special trains, which started from May 12, will be increased from 7 days to 30 days, said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director IP, the Ministry of Railways.There shall be no Tatkal boo...

Rahul pitches for direct help to people instead of loans to deal with coronavirus crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday pitched for providing direct help to people instead of loans to deal with the situation created by coronavirus crisis and said the Centre has not helped the states the way it should have. Participating...

Allahabad HC grants bail to Unnao rape survivor’s uncle in forgery case

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to the uncle of Unnao rape survivor, Mahesh Singh in connection with a case of manipulating a court order. Passing the order, Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav said Singh had a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020