Left Menu
Development News Edition

Longtime Jazz coach Sloan dies at 78

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 00:15 IST
Longtime Jazz coach Sloan dies at 78

Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died at age 78 on Friday. The Jazz announced Sloan's passing on Twitter with a photo captioned "Rest easy, coach."

"Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss," the team said in a statement. "We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise. ... Like (John) Stockton and (Karl) Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization. He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him." A stoic Sloan revealed in 2016 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I'm not scared," Sloan said at the time. Sloan was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. He spent 23 years as head coach of the Jazz and 26 as a coach in the NBA. The Jazz went to the playoffs 20 times in his 23 seasons, including back-to-back trips to the NBA Finals in 1996-97 and 1997-98.

Sloan compiled a 1,221-803 regular-season record and ranks fourth all-time on the victories list. NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Friday afternoon.

"Jerry Sloan was among the NBA's most respected and admired legends," Silver said. "After an All-Star playing career in which his relentless style shaped the Chicago Bulls in their early years, he became one of the all-time greatest head coaches during 23 seasons with the Utah Jazz -- the second-longest tenure in league history. He was the first coach to win 1,000 games with the same organization, which came to embody the qualities that made Jerry a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer: persistence, discipline, drive and selflessness. His more than 40 years in the NBA also paralleled a period of tremendous growth in the league, a time when we benefited greatly from his humility, kindness, dignity and class. Our thoughts are with Jerry's wife, Tammy, and their family, as well as his former players, colleagues and the Bulls and Jazz organizations." An original member of the expansion Chicago Bulls in 1966-67, Sloan jumped to coaching after an 11-year playing career. He was known for his hard-nosed defense as a player but also averaged 18.3 points per game in 1970-71.

Sloan was a two-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive First Team selection. Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf also released a statement.

"Jerry Sloan was 'The Original Bull' whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago," Reinsdorf said. "Jerry was the face of the Bulls organization from its inception through the mid-1970s, and very appropriately, his uniform No. 4 was the first jersey retired by the team. A great player and a Hall-of-Fame NBA coach, most importantly, Jerry was a great person. Our sympathies go out to the Sloan family and all his many fans." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Fresh U.S.-China tensions lift dollar; euro, offshore yuan slip

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday, helped by safe-haven demand as a move by Beijing to impose a new security law on Hong Kong further strained fast-deteriorating U.S.-China ties.China on Friday unveiled details of its...

Beyond politics, gold-standard COVID-19 trials test malaria drug taken by Trump

In the fight against COVID-19, the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has become a political football, with U.S. President Donald Trump personally taking it and hailing it as a game changer, to the derision of critics.Some st...

Argentina defaults on bond payments as debt talks heat up

Argentina missed payments on around 500 million in already delayed bond coupons on Friday, creditors and a ratings agency said, marking the countrys ninth sovereign default amid ongoing restructuring talks with creditors. The default on thr...

Markets in Ghaziabad to open from May 25

The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said markets in the district will open from May 25 on alternate days from 10 am to 5 pm. Two days time has been given to shopkeepers to make arrangements to ensure social distancing, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020