Reports: MLB economics proposal expected Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 08:59 IST
Major League Baseball is expected to present an economics proposal to the players association on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, with a potential 82-game season hanging in the balance. While reports have indicated owners prefer a 50-50 split of 2020 season revenue, the players appear to be in favor of earning a prorated salary based on games played.

Players such Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays, Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies and Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals are not in favor of a reduction in pay below what already has been negotiated in existing contracts. Without fans in the stands for at least the start of an abbreviated season, revenues for teams are expected to take a hit. Teams could lose upward of $600,000 per home game played this season, according to MLB, based on an Associated Press report.

Reports indicate that MLB could resume spring training in June, possibly with each team working out in its home ballpark in advance of the delayed season. A shortened season would begin in early July and be followed by an expanded playoff field. MLB delivered a lengthy operations manual to the union on Friday as a unique 2020 season approaches. Among the items detailed were the plans for a coronavirus testing program, a strategy for social distancing and the ban of tobacco, spitting and sunflower seeds.

--Field Level Media

