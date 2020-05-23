Kemar Roach reveals the most difficult batsman he ever bowled to

West Indies spearhead Kemar Roach has picked former South African all-rounder, Jacques Kallis as the most difficult batsman he ever bowled to in the longest format of the game. Roach revealed this during an Instagram live session with Windies cricket. During the session, Roach was asked to name the most difficult batsman he bowled to in Test cricket.

"Hands down, I would have to say, Jacques Kallis," replied Roach. "He (Kallis) was definitely one of the tougher for sure. He was very technical very solid in his approach. He (Kallis) played it very easily, especially in the home series in 2010. He is probably the hardest batsman I have ever bowled to," Roach added.

Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25,534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries - 45 Test and 17 ODI - averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively. 31-year-old Roach has played 56 Test and 92 ODI games for West Indies. The right-handed bowler has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of the ream. He has taken 193 and 124 wickets in the longest format of the game and ODIs respectively.

Meanwhile, West Indies and England are looking to play a three-match Test series in July. Currently, all cricket action across the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If West Indies and England indeed go ahead with the Test series, then it can be the first international cricket series since March this year. (ANI)